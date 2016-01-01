9-1-1 Employment

18 years of age or older

High School Diploma or equivalent

Valid Drivers License

Type a minimum of 30 words per minute

Pass hearing, vision, and drug screenings

Pass a psychological exam

Pass a Criminal History Background Check

Perform well on a pre-employment aptitude test and an oral interview

The Hiring Process

Apply Online

Take an aptitude test (when called)

Come in and observe (call ahead)

Come in for an interview (when called)

Take Psychological exam, drug test, hearing and vision screening

Upon hire, the first eight (8) weeks will be mostly business hours and usually in a classroom environment

After passing the initial training, new hires will be assigned to a team and will begin on-the-job training

The Spartanburg Communications/9-1-1 Department is the primary Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) for Spartanburg County. All 9-1-1 calls in Spartanburg County are answered by this department.The Department handles approximately 2,000 calls per day both 9-1-1 and non-emergency.The Spartanburg County Communications/9-1-1 Department is a civilian department of Spartanburg County Government and operates under the management of County Administration and County Council. The communications center dispatches dozens of agencies including Police, Fire, and EMS.Spartanburg County Communications/9-1-1 is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).The 9-1-1 call taker is the first link in the public safety response chain. We are the first - first responders, the first public safety personnel to make a difference in an emergency, the first people to make a difference in someone's life.The public safety dispatcher is the vital connection between the caller and the field units responding to the call. They are the link between the caller and the responder, the public safety enabler, and the protector of those who protect us. The provide life-saving instructions to callers and life-protecting information to responders.A career in 9-1-1 is not for everyone. Working in a Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) is stressful and requires working nights, holidays, and weekends in a fast-paced, high intensity environment.Our employees must learn quickly, make good decisions and take training criticism well. They must be empathetic, helpful, professional and polite.If you work well as a member of a team, can multi-task, have good work ethic, and have a desire to help others, 9-1-1 might be for you.We encourage prospective employees to visit for a tour and even to schedule a time to sit in and observe what we do. We take the employment relationship very seriously and we think you should too.If you think a career in 9-1-1 might be for you, or if you would like to schedule a personal tour or observation session, contact us today!